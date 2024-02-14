A noteworthy update on Bron Breakker.

PW Insider reports that despite winning the NXT tag team titles Breakker is still slotted for a main roster call-up, and will be at Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Salt Like City, Utah. WWE is currently running a storyline where Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are trying to convince Breakker to sign with their brand.

Breakker and Baron Corbin won the NXT tag team titles on last night’s episode of NXT television, a match they earned after winning the Dusty Rhodes tag team classic tournament. He had a great showing in the Royal Rumble, where he reportedly took a lot of the spots that were set to go to Brock Lesnar.