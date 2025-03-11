Bronson Reed is currently sidelined after breaking his foot during the main event of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

Reed got injured while performing a Tsunami. He recently underwent surgery and is expected to return around May or June of 2025.

Pwinsider is reporting that Reed was seen in Birmingham, Alabama earlier today. He was likely there to get an update on his recovery and timeline for a return to the ring.

It is to be noted that Reed underwent surgery on his foot and ankle in early December.

The March 3, 2025 episode of WWE RAW had 3.1 million global views, ranking seventh worldwide and sixth in the US. This was an increase from the February 24 episode, which had 2.6 million global views.

Roman Reigns made a surprise return to WWE on RAW at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, where he attacked Seth Rollins outside of the cage, followed by entering the cage to spear CM Punk, who was being consoled by Paul Heyman.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns took to Instagram to demand that the fans in MSG acknowledge him.