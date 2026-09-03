Bronson Reed’s return to WWE television appears to be drawing closer.

WWE creative has reportedly settled on a direction for Reed’s comeback, with plans for his return progressing in recent weeks.

Reed is expected to be positioned prominently when he resurfaces, with his name gaining traction internally as a potential top-level heel.

Another encouraging sign came during Reed’s recent visit to WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. While there, Reed reportedly filmed promotional material and took part in discussions involving merchandise concepts and revisions.

The amount of attention devoted to Reed during the visit was viewed as a positive indication of WWE’s plans for him once he is back on television.

An exact return date has yet to surface, but the expectation is that Reed’s comeback is very close.

Reed has been sidelined since suffering a torn biceps earlier this year

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)