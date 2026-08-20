Bronson Reed could be nearing his return to WWE television.

Reed’s name has reportedly been generating increased attention internally in recent weeks, with indications that WWE is beginning to prepare for his return. His name has also recently surfaced within the company’s promotional and merchandising plans.

While there is no indication that Reed’s return is only days away, the expectation is that he will be back before long. WWE reportedly plans to position Reed as a main event-level heel upon his return, with the goal of continuing to elevate him up the card.

Reed’s comeback has apparently been on WWE’s radar for several months, with a potential program against Oba Femi discussed for later this year.

Reed has been sidelined since suffering a torn right biceps in February.

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(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)