An update has surfaced regarding Brooks Jensen’s WWE status.

Fightful Select is reporting that the NXT Superstar is not going anywhere for the time being.

Jensen posted his booking e-mail earlier this week on social media, and insinuated that he is no longer with WWE.

That does not appear to be the case.

When talking with sources and talent in the company, many were unsure about Jensen’s social media behavior.

During the WWE NXT non-televised live event in Tampa, Florida on Friday, May 31, 2024, some light appeared to be shed on the situation.

Jensen filled a ringside seat during the show that had previously been occupied, while branding a sign that read, “Bret would book this better.”

After being confronted by security, Jensen threw the sign and protested before ultimately being ejected by security.

An additional NXT source then confirmed that Jensen has been at the recent NXT shows, and that his social media behavior is strictly part of a new character and story line he is taking part in.

Jensen also recently snuck into the crowd at a NXT Level Up taping, which was covered on social media soon after it happened.

