Bruce Prichard’s expected departure from his current WWE executive position reportedly involves more than a change in professional responsibilities.

As previously reported, the longtime WWE executive is expected to step down from his position as Executive Director of Creative Writing & Talent around WrestleMania 43 next year, although he is not expected to leave the company entirely.

New details indicate that Prichard is dealing with physical issues that could require serious surgery, potentially forcing him to significantly reduce his travel schedule.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Prichard has been feeling physically rough and is expected to transition into a role that would allow him to work from home considerably more often.

The arrangement could also open the door for Prichard to relocate from Stamford, Connecticut, where WWE maintains its corporate headquarters.

Despite the reported health concerns, Prichard has remained involved in WWE’s day-to-day operations. In fact, he reportedly filled in for Paul “Triple H” Levesque in overseeing shows during the past couple of weeks while WWE’s Chief Content Officer was on vacation.

An internal memo concerning Prichard’s status with WWE was reportedly circulated earlier this year, although the specific contents of that communication have not been disclosed.

Prichard’s future involvement with his popular “Something to Wrestle” podcast also remains uncertain.

His longtime co-host, Conrad Thompson, recently addressed the possibility of expanding their podcast work if Prichard eventually moves away from his current WWE responsibilities.

“He knows that too. We did very, very well. I’m sure if and when the time is right and he is no longer living in Stamford, then then we’ll be able to figure something out. But I think that’s going to be the foreseeable future for a little while.”

Despite that possibility, there reportedly have not been any formal discussions about the podcast’s future in connection with Prichard’s anticipated change in WWE responsibilities.

(H/T: Fightful Select)