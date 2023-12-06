An update on AEW superstar Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon was in action during last night’s Collision tapings from Montreal, where he took on Andrade El Idolo in a Blue League Continental Classic matchup. At one point, Danielson got a cut above his left eye, which is the same eye he suffered the broken orbital bone. The Blackpool Combat Club came out to check on him at the conclusion of the matchup causing some fans to be concerned that Danielson was injured yet again.

Fear not. According to Fightful Select, this was all part of an angle that will play out on AEW television. Danielson is not only fine, but expected to be at this evening’s live broadcast of AEW Dynamite. The report also mentions that AEW was very happy with how last night’s Collisions tapings went.

Collision will air in its normal time slot this Saturday. However, spoilers for the event, including Danielson’s matchup against El Idolo, can be read here.