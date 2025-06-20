Although Bryan Danielson hasn’t been wrestling in recent months, he’s still very much involved with AEW behind the scenes — and now, signs are pointing toward a possible return to the ring.

Danielson made a surprise appearance at the recent ROH Global Wars: Espectacular event in Mexico, where he hit the ring to make the save for lucha libre legend Blue Panther. According to sources, this moment was one that held personal significance for Danielson, and was something he specifically pushed to do. We’re told Shane Taylor Promotions was brought in for the angle, which was planned with care to accommodate Danielson’s current status.

Back in December, Danielson admitted during interviews that his body was feeling worse for wear and that he was actively trying to avoid undergoing surgery. As of this writing, there’s been no indication from AEW sources that he’s had a surgical procedure, though he did stress at the time that protecting his neck health was his top priority.

Even during his time away from in-ring competition, Danielson has remained active with AEW in a backstage and creative capacity. He’s continued to serve as a consultant, appeared backstage at shows, and taken part in media responsibilities for the company.

When Danielson initially stepped away, AEW was very deliberate in framing his exit as stepping back from a full-time in-ring schedule — a move that left the door open for a return. At one point, Danielson took a back bump that we’re told helped solidify the belief internally that he’d be wrestling again at some point.

Additionally, we’ve heard from AEW sources that some creative elements have already been set in place for a potential Danielson return. One such example is Wheeler Yuta incorporating signature Danielson offense into his arsenal on TV — a move seen by many as planting seeds for an eventual on-screen connection or program.

As of now, there’s no official timetable for when (or if) Danielson will step back into the ring, but those close to the situation remain optimistic that he will.

Bryan Danielson and friends saving the day for Blue Panther at Arena Mexico. pic.twitter.com/fdhqOmeFuW — Eduardo Martinez (@PharrFromHeaven) June 19, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)