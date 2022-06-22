Bryan Danielson reportedly will not be wrestling at Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

As we’ve noted, AEW previously announced that Danielson will be on tonight’s go-home Dynamite to address his future for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and for next Wednesday’s Blood & Guts special. Top NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. recently called Danielson out and the plan was to do ZSJ vs. Danielson at Forbidden Door, but that was before Danielson was put on the shelf with an injury.

In an update, now Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reports that Danielson is not expected to wrestle at Forbidden Door. Alvarez noted how he was told a few days ago that Danielson “is out and he may not be wrestling for a while.” He then followed up this morning and as of earlier today, the word from within AEW was that Danielson is “definitely out” of the Forbidden Door plans.

It should be noted that Danielson’s status for Forbidden Door has not been confirmed by AEW. We will know more after his segment on tonight’s Dynamite. It’s always possible that ZSJ vs. Danielson is announced during tonight’s show.

Danielson has been on the shelf with an injury since the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view at the end of May, which saw he, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz team up to defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society in the first-ever Anarchy In The Arena bout. While a concussion has been rumored, it was reported in early June that Danielson did not suffer a concussion, but he would still be out of action for 1-2 weeks after suffering some sort of injury at Double Or Nothing. It was also said that Danielson was “banged up” in the Anarchy match, but that he was expected back for Forbidden Door, if not sooner. Word now via Alvarez is that Danielson is not expected to work Forbidden Door, but we will see here in the next few hours or so.

You can click here for the current Dynamite line-up for tonight’s Forbidden Door go-home show, and you can click here for a new backstage report on Dynamite and Forbidden Door.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET via this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.