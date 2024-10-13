As seen during Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to capture the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show.

The win, which marked the fourth time Moxley has captured the AEW World Title, came via technical submission as the referee called for the bell.

Fightful Select is reporting that the health issues of Bryan discussed prior to the match are legitimate. Bryan will reportedly be undergoing neck surgery later this year.

While Bryan now wishes he hadn’t wrestled a few matches in the lead-up to AEW WrestleDream 2024, he admits that his time as a full-time wrestler is coming to an end.

Since his AEW deal expired in August, Bryan has legitimately been working without a talent contract. It’s worth noting that he says he has no plans to return to WWE.

Finally, it was added that Danielson had always intended to drop the title to Jon Moxley. AEW also remains hopeful that he will wrestle for them on a part-time basis moving forward.