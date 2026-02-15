WWE is set to present its 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 28, from the United Center in Chicago.

As of last week, the show had moved 12,905 tickets for the venue. The United Center has a listed seating capacity of 15,846 for the event setup, with the ability to expand further if needed.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, ticket sales have since climbed to 13,499 for the February 28 PLE. That marks a steady increase as the company continues its push toward fight night.

Secondary market prices, however, remain on the high side.

Tickets are currently averaging around $308 on resale platforms, a notable figure considering standard tickets are still available through primary outlets.

For comparison, resale prices for WrestleMania 42 sit at approximately $268 for April 18 and $293 for April 19.

That’s also viewed as steep, particularly given the amount of inventory remaining for both nights of WWE’s biggest annual event.

