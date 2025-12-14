The mystery surrounding WWE’s masked attacker continues to deepen as new details emerge following multiple high-profile appearances across Survivor Series: WarGames and Monday Night Raw.

As previously reported, the unidentified assailant made a shocking debut at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last month. The masked figure entered the cage during the Men’s WarGames Match, connected with a superkick, and repeatedly stomped World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. The attack directly set the stage for Bron Breakker to hit his spear and score the victory over Punk.

The same masked individual resurfaced on Raw this past Monday night during Logan Paul’s match against LA Knight. While Knight was seated at the commentary desk, the attacker struck again, stomping Knight and creating a key distraction. That opening allowed Paul to capitalize and secure the win.

The chaos didn’t stop there, as the masked figure later laid out WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio backstage.

Adding another layer to the mystery, Paul Heyman publicly denied having any involvement with the attacker later in the show.

While WWE has yet to reveal the assailant’s identity, backstage speculation has pointed toward Austin Theory as a possible candidate.

There have also been rumblings that two different performers may have portrayed the masked man during Monday’s Raw. With Chris Jericho expected by some to potentially join WWE once his AEW contract expires, fan speculation briefly shifted in his direction as well.

However, that idea was quickly shut down. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that there is no chance the masked attacker is Jericho, noting that he remains under contract with All Elite Wrestling. Jericho has not appeared on AEW television since April 2025, but he is still officially signed with the company.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the identity of the mystery masked man continue to surface.

