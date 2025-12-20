Chris Jericho’s future has once again become a hot topic of discussion, and this time it’s his music schedule that has people talking.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Jericho and his band Fozzy recently announced their 2025–2026 tour dates, and the layout of the schedule has raised eyebrows across the pro wrestling community.

Most notably, Fozzy is not booked for WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

The Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, in Saudi Arabia, and Fozzy has no performances listed anywhere near that date.

In fact, the band’s calendar remains completely open throughout January.

That gap has fueled speculation that Jericho could be available for a potential WWE return during one of the company’s biggest events of the year.

Fozzy’s confirmed tour plans begin shortly afterward, with a run of shows in the United Kingdom from February 6 through February 21. A limited set of U.S. dates is scheduled for later in May, but January currently remains untouched. The report also notes that Fozzy is not booked on two major AEW pay-per-view dates, December 27 and March 15, which has only added to the intrigue surrounding Jericho’s availability.

It’s a familiar pattern for longtime Jericho watchers.

Historically, Jericho has structured Fozzy tours around major wrestling commitments, and similar gaps have appeared in past schedules tied to high-profile events. However, the Observer cautions that an open calendar alone does not guarantee an appearance.

As of now, there has been no official word from WWE, AEW, or Jericho himself regarding any negotiations, creative plans, or upcoming returns. At this point, the tour schedule simply confirms one thing: Jericho won’t be on stage that weekend.

(H/T: Fightful Select)