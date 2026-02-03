A blockbuster WrestleMania clash teased at the Royal Rumble may not be as locked in as many fans initially believed.

The intense face-to-face moment between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar during the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble sparked immediate speculation that WWE was laying the groundwork for a massive singles match at WrestleMania 42. However, despite the buzz, nothing has been officially finalized behind the scenes.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer cautioned against assuming the match is guaranteed for Las Vegas. While the idea is very much on the table, Meltzer stressed that plans are still fluid.

“That’s not 100 percent by the way,” Meltzer said. “It could happen. I’m not saying it’s not happening. I’m just saying that I was told this one’s not 100 percent, and that was the Lesnar and Oba Femi match.”

The speculation gained traction following their brief but memorable Royal Rumble exchange in Riyadh. Lesnar ultimately got the better of the encounter, drilling Femi with a German suplex before tossing him from the match. Still, the former NXT Champion made a strong impression, entering at number one and lasting an impressive 39 minutes.

Lesnar’s night didn’t last much longer, as he was eliminated shortly thereafter by the combined efforts of Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

While the status of Lesnar vs. Femi remains uncertain, the top of the WrestleMania 42 card is starting to take shape. Roman Reigns, fresh off his Royal Rumble victory, has officially chosen CM Punk as his opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WrestleMania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas across two nights, airing Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19.

