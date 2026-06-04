Mike Santana could have some major options on the table once his current TNA Wrestling contract expires later this year.

According to a new report, there is interest within WWE in potentially bringing Santana into the company when he becomes available.

Sources indicate that Santana has earned a strong reputation for both his in-ring work and professionalism, with at least one member of WWE’s main roster reportedly being a supporter of the idea.

While no specific brand assignment has been determined, the belief is that WWE would prefer Santana to arrive directly on the main roster rather than spending significant time in NXT should a deal ultimately come together.

That possibility remains several months away, however, as Santana is still under contract with TNA. His current agreement is expected to expire sometime this summer, which could make him one of the more intriguing free agents to watch in the wrestling industry.

Santana has enjoyed a career resurgence during his recent run in TNA, establishing himself as one of the promotion’s featured singles stars after previously making his name as part of the acclaimed tag team LAX alongside Ortiz. His performances over the past year have drawn praise from fans and industry observers alike.

For now, Santana remains focused on TNA, but with free agency approaching and reported interest from WWE, his next move could become one of the more closely watched contract situations of 2026.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)