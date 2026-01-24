Some notable changes have taken place behind the scenes in All Elite Wrestling.

According to a report from Alex McCarthy of Wrestling Intel, AEW has parted ways with Nik Sobic, who had been serving as the company’s Senior Vice President of Business Development, Partnerships, and Video Games.

Sobic was part of AEW from the very beginning, having joined the organization when it officially launched in 2019. Over the years, he played a key role across several major areas, including overseeing operations and live events.

However, Sobic was perhaps most closely associated with AEW’s video game division, where he was heavily involved in the development of AEW Fight Forever.

This marks the end of a long run.

Prior to his time with AEW, Sobic worked closely with AEW President Tony Khan as a Director with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, further strengthening their professional ties before AEW’s formation.