With the move from FOX to USA Network and USA Network to CW for SmackDown and NXT, respectively, other changes will be coming to both weekly WWE television programs.

SmackDown is expected to have a new theme song, which will likely air as part of the premiere tonight on USA Network. The word is a “legit artist” made the new theme.

The ending of each show will have slight changes as well, in terms of flexibility. SmackDown will have more now, while NXT will have less. The usual overruns for NXT will likely go away, while SmackDown may have some from time-to-time.

USA Network has sent out promotional packages to a number of influencers and streamers to promote the move for WWE SmackDown. This is a common promotional practice by television networks.

WWE is looking to stack the deck, which is evident already with early announcements, for the early NXT on CW shows. The company wants to make a huge first impression on the CW network and an attempt to keep recent upward trending NXT viewership.

The WWE Performance Center is still expected to host the regular NXT shows going forward, following the initial debut shows in Chicago and St. Louis.

Commercials have always been planned for the move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix in January. The show will not be a three hour, commercial-free program each week, despite switching to a paid platform.

SmackDown will remain two hours despite rumors of it being changed to three upon settling in on the USA Network. Raw on Netflix is expected to return to three hours after switching to two hours for October through December.

UPDATE: The new logo expected for WWE’s move of SmackDown from FOX to USA Network has arrived. Check it out by clicking here.

Regarding the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network tonight, for a spoiler on a big name returning on the show, click here. For a spoiler on a top Raw star appearing on the show, click here. For news on big surprises planned for the show, click here.

(H/T: Fightful Select)