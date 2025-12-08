WWE is reportedly keeping things streamlined for its first Premium Live Event of 2026, and the Royal Rumble is shaping up to be one of the tightest cards in years.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the January 31st Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is currently slated to feature just four matches.

That’s right.

Four.

The lineup will include the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, along with two championship bouts rounding out the show. It’s a similar playbook to the company’s most recent PLE offering, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, which also used a lean four-match format built around major stipulation matches and title fights.

At this point, WWE hasn’t locked in what those two title matches will be.

Per the report, officials are still sorting through options and determining which champions and challengers make sense as storylines develop. With the event still nearly two months away, the company wants to keep things flexible.

That flexibility is key.

Plenty of room left for twists, turns, and surprise contenders as the road to Riyadh, and the kickoff to WWE’s 2026 season, continues to take shape.

On Monday, WWE released an excellent new official promotional poster for their upcoming WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh PLE in January (see photo below).

For those interested, you can read spoilers on who is planned to win the 2026 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.