Despite initial announcements that WrestleMania 42 would be held in New Orleans, WWE’s biggest annual spectacle will no longer take place in the Crescent City.

Multiple WWE sources have confirmed a report from Wrestlenomics, revealing that the company is shifting its plans and relocating the massive event to a different host city.

In a joint statement, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation addressed the change while emphasizing an ongoing relationship with WWE and TKO Group Holdings.

“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership,” the statement reads. “Which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year.”

An additional source followed up with WWE officials, who confirmed the move. While WrestleMania will not be held in New Orleans in 2026 as originally planned, it remains on the city’s future event calendar as part of a broader multi-year agreement.

According to the updated arrangement, New Orleans will instead host the 2026 edition of Money In The Bank, while UFC 318 is now officially set for July 2025 at a yet-to-be-announced venue in the city.

WrestleMania’s future return to New Orleans will mark the city’s continued role as a key destination for major sports entertainment events.

