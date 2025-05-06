Liv Morgan is currently taking a short hiatus from WWE to pursue a movie opportunity, but her time away from the ring is expected to be brief.

Morgan is starring in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, a new film that recently began production. During a recent episode of WWE Raw, she was seen requesting time off from WWE official Adam Pearce, which was later confirmed to be for this acting role. Shortly afterward, news emerged that she had already departed for Japan to begin filming.

Despite her absence, Morgan’s time away from WWE won’t be an extended one. Sources indicate that filming is scheduled to wrap on May 16, and she’s slated to return to the U.S. the following day. While it remains unclear exactly when she’ll be back on WWE television, she’s expected to miss at least one more episode of Raw before making her return.

(H/T: Fightful Select)