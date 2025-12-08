There’s another update making the rounds about the long-awaited return of MJF — and this one adds a little more clarity to AEW’s recent planning.

Back in November, reports surfaced suggesting that the former AEW World Champion was expected to resurface “within weeks,” with internal creative discussions placing his return somewhere in December.

That timeline, of course, hasn’t played out on TV.

However, we’ve been able to confirm some firmer details behind the scenes.

According to one source, MJF was actively included in AEW’s creative board heading into Thanksgiving week, specifically tied to preliminary plans for AEW Worlds End.

To what degree? That’s still a bit murky.

But the indication is that there were “working plans” for him to be involved in some capacity — even if the specifics weren’t fully locked in at the time.

A small but notable sign that AEW hasn’t been operating under a “wait and see” approach with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, but rather had penciled him into the final PPV of the year.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select)