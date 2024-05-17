An update on Charlette Renegade from the Renegades.

According to Fightful Select, Charlette has been battling concussion inssues, which is why she has been out of action. Her sister, Robyn Renegade, has been working as a singles-wrestler in ROH ever since. The duo had been appearing in ROH and AEW regularly prior to Charlette’s injury.

Fighful adds that Charlette is working to get cleared but there is no specific timetable on her return. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story.

Stay tuned.