– Injured WWE superstar Charlotte Flair was backstage at Tuesday’s NXT. She has been cleared to return and is expected to reappear on WWE TV very soon.

– Hulk Hogan is expected to return to WWE TV at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 in San Antonio. However, it’s unclear how WWE plans to use him on the show, given the lingering tension between Hogan and Jesse Ventura.

– WWE is also reportedly set to bring back Bill Goldberg on Monday Night Raw in two weeks (January 27) when the show airs live from Atlanta, GA.

