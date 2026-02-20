There appear to be positive signs regarding one WWE star’s recovery, while another continues selling the effects of a recent attack.

Chelsea Green was present at today’s WWE 2K26 video game event held at WWE Headquarters, and those in attendance noted visible improvement in the ankle issue she suffered several weeks ago on SmackDown. Green was still wearing a walking boot but was able to move around during the event, signaling progress compared to the immediate aftermath of the injury.

It’s a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Ethan Page was also seen dealing with the fallout from his recent storyline attack. Page required the use of a cane to get around after being assaulted by Myles Borne, continuing to sell the angle in public appearances.

The situation remains worth monitoring as both performers work their way back from their respective setbacks.

(H/T: PWInsider)