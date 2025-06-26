Chelsea Green was notably absent from the June 13th episode of WWE SmackDown, and the reason for her no-show has since come to light.

While WWE ran an angle suggesting Green simply didn’t show up to the venue and was subsequently replaced, the real story is that she was dealing with a legitimate medical issue that kept her off the road. According to sources, Green had been suffering from a sinus infection that led to temporary hearing loss, which ultimately resulted in a trip to the emergency room. She did not travel to Lexington, Kentucky, for the taping.

This incident was unrelated to the broken nose she sustained several weeks back—a legitimate injury that forced her to wear a protective face mask during appearances. Despite the injury, Green had been open to working through it and was originally scheduled to compete in a Queen of the Ring tournament bout.

Green made a quick recovery and returned to SmackDown the following week. We’re told that producers were “very impressed” with how quickly she bounced back and were pleased with her resilience and attitude throughout the ordeal.

(H/T: Fightful Select)