Chelsea Green reportedly sustained a legitimate broken nose during her WWE Women’s United States Championship match against Zelina Vega at the Saturday Night’s Main Event taping on May 24, 2025.

According to one source, the injury occurred during the match and has been confirmed as a clean break. Despite the setback, Dave Meltzer noted in his Daily Update at F4WOnline.com that Green is not expected to miss any television time.

Regarding the injury, Green shared photos of her busted nose backstage at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. on Saturday night, along with a caption that read, “I hate Saturday’s!”

Sources within WWE have praised Green for her toughness and commitment, as she’s already preparing to continue appearing on TV without interruption. Due to the nature of the injury, it’s believed she’ll be able to work around it with minimal impact on current creative plans.