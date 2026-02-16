Chelsea Green’s injury situation is more serious than initially believed.

A new report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com has clarified that Green suffered the injury during the Triple Threat match on WWE SmackDown against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend.

Despite visibly showing discomfort throughout the bout, Green gutted it out and managed to finish the match.

At first, WWE reportedly believed the injury was nothing more than a painful bruise, with no significant structural damage. The expectation internally was that she would not be sidelined for an extended period of time.

That is no longer the case.

According to the updated report, X-rays later revealed that Green actually sustained a broken ankle. The bone was chipped and cracked along the side of the joint, confirming that the injury is more severe than originally thought.

Unfortunately, this isn’t unfamiliar territory for Green.

She previously suffered a broken arm during her first main roster appearance with WWE back in 2020, a setback that derailed her momentum at the time.

Green most recently appeared on the February 13 episode of SmackDown in a wheelchair, publicly blaming Stratton for the injury in storyline.

The segment strongly indicated that she will remain on television while recovering, even if she’s unable to compete in the ring.

As of now, there is no official timetable for when Green will be medically cleared to return to action.