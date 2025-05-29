As noted, Chelsea Green sustained a broken nose during the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on May 24 in Tampa, Florida, but earned respect backstage for how she handled the situation.

The injury occurred during the closing moments of her United States Title match against Zelina Vega, when a 619 spot didn’t go as planned. Despite losing the match and sustaining the injury, Green headed backstage and immediately began filming content for WWE’s platforms.

Medical staff quickly confirmed the nose was broken. However, those backstage noted that Green remained in good spirits and approached the situation with professionalism and humor. Her willingness to lean into the injury for WWE’s social media content reportedly impressed several within the company.

This is not Green’s first nasal fracture, and early word is that it was a clean break. She is expected to continue appearing on television while wearing a protective face mask.

