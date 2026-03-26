Chelsea Green appears to be making encouraging progress in her recovery.

There is growing internal optimism within WWE that Green’s return from her ankle injury could come sooner rather than later. While no official timetable has been confirmed, there is hope she may be medically cleared in the near future.

Though it remains uncertain if that will happen in time for WrestleMania.

Despite being sidelined from in-ring competition, Green has made it clear she has no intention of disappearing from television. She has pushed to stay involved creatively during her recovery, and current plans call for her to remain a visible and active character on SmackDown, as well as within AAA-related programming.

That determination has stood out behind the scenes.

Green originally suffered the injury in early February and has been working her way back ever since, with momentum now seemingly on her side.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)