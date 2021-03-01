Chelsea Green has reportedly signed a new WWE contract.

Green signed a new three-year deal with WWE since her wrist injury suffered during her official SmackDown debut back in November before the Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to Fightful Select.

Green’s original WWE contract was set to expire this summer, but now she’s locked in for another three years.

Green is recovering from her wrist injury and was recently trying to get cleared. We will keep you updated on plans for her return.

