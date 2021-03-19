Chelsea Green is set to return to WWE SmackDown soon.

Green has been out of action since suffering a wrist injury during her official SmackDown debut back in November right before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Fightful Select now reports that Green has been medically cleared to return to the ring.

There’s no word yet on when Green will be brought back, but she is now cleared. She started the process to get cleared before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in late January, and was reportedly cleared to make her in-ring return by mid-February.

WWE writers have made creative pitches for Green’s return, but it remains to be seen if there are any return plans lined up for her. WWE had plans for Green to use the “Victorious” nickname before she was injured back in November, but there’s also no word on if WWE will still use that nickname when she returns. The nickname was actually listed on internal SmackDown rundown sheets before the injury, and there were plans to Green to refer to herself as “Victorious” in a post-match interview.

Green suffered the wrist injury during a Fatal 4 Way with Liv Morgan, Tamina Snuka and Natalya on the final SmackDown before the Survivor Series. Morgan ended up winning the match but the original plan was for Green to win and go on to Survivor Series. She underwent surgery the next morning.

Green recently inked a new three-year contract, keeping her with WWE through 2023.

Stay tuned for more on Green’s WWE status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.