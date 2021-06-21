On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio lead journalist Dave Meltzer was asked about current free agent Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno in WWE) and whether or not he was planning to make his return into the pro-wrestling circuit.

The report states that Hero, who started his “Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling?” podcast shortly after his second release from WWE back in April of 2020, is not a name that AEW seems interested in bringing in at this time. However, Meltzer says that Hero did tell him that he does have something major planned in regards to a return, but will not be doing anything until then. Hero himself had stated in previous podcast recordings that he wasn’t going to rush his plan especially as the COVID-19 pandemic was still going on, but with vaccinations going out and numbers decreasing all around the U.S. it could only be a matter of time.