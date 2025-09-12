— Tony Khan has expressed a strong desire to see Chris Jericho return to AEW.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided new insights into Jericho’s potential next moves in professional wrestling.

The report suggests that Khan would likely want Jericho to sign a new contract before making his return to AEW programming. At the same time, Jericho seems to be keeping his options open, showing interest in both AEW and WWE.

Dave Meltzer noted that Jericho benefits from maintaining leverage with both companies. A return to AEW could enhance his image as a loyal figure among fans, while WWE might offer the best fit for this stage of his career.

In terms of workload, Jericho is expected to maintain a similar schedule regardless of where he signs, allowing him to continue pursuing acting and music projects.

If retirement is on his mind, Jericho could look to AEW’s handling of Sting’s farewell run or WWE’s approach with legends like John Cena and Goldberg as models for how to conclude his wrestling career.

— Ronda Rousey’s recent remarks about Jon Moxley have reignited speculation regarding her potential return to pro wrestling.

In an interview with “Uncrowned,” Rousey called Moxley “the most incredible human being ever,” highlighting his support for her, particularly when it comes to Marina Shafir.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, these comments have fueled insider talk that Rousey might consider an AEW run — especially if Shayna Baszler were involved.

Dave Meltzer also revisited a situation from late 2023 involving Rousey, Shafir, Athena, and Billie Starkz. Rousey and Shafir were booked for a tag match at Pro Wrestling Revolver on November 16, just a day before a similar match was scheduled for an ROH taping in Los Angeles.

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly opposed the Revolver booking initially, but Moxley intervened to help smooth things over. Both matches went ahead as planned, though Rousey was said to be unhappy with how the situation was handled.

— Bryan Danielson officially joined the AEW Dynamite commentary team full-time on September 10, 2025.

AEW President Tony Khan endorsed the move after Danielson impressed fans with his guest commentary at events such as AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025.

Although Danielson stepped away from full-time in-ring competition in October 2024, he has not ruled out returning to wrestling. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Danielson is comfortable stepping back from major-level competition but may still wrestle on smaller indie shows. Meltzer said:

“I think that he’s very comfortable with the idea that he’s not going to wrestle again in a major way. I mean I believe he will wrestle again at some point…he’s openly talked about the idea of doing indie shows because he said he can fool around and have fun and do indie shows. He said the style of wrestling in AEW is such that he doesn’t think that he could go out there and work at that level, and he doesn’t want to be the guy who lives on his rep, and also physically, his neck’s not in good shape. He didn’t have the surgery.”

Danielson has also expressed concerns about competing in AEW’s physically demanding style due to his neck issues and lack of surgery.

Meanwhile, Tony Schiavone will step back from Dynamite’s commentary team to focus on interviews but will continue as the lead announcer for AEW Collision.