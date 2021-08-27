Chris Jericho is reportedly signed to AEW for at least another year.

There has been some speculation on Jericho’s future after he announced that his AEW in-ring career will be on the line when he faces MJF at All Out on September 5. Jericho noted that he will become a full-time AEW Rampage commentator if he loses.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that Jericho signed a three-year deal in January 2019, and that deal will expire in January 2022. However, the contract includes a one-year option for AEW, which means he will likely remain under this contract until January 2023.

Stay tuned for more on Jericho’s status.

