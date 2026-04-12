Chris Jericho is staying put with AEW, as a new multi-year deal has officially been locked in.

According to sources, Jericho recently signed a contract extension with AEW, with the agreement coming together over the past few months.

Specific details surrounding the deal remain limited, as several within the company noted that Jericho has been keeping the terms “close to the vest.”

Tony Khan has since confirmed that the new agreement is indeed a multi-year extension.

Jericho’s previous contract had originally been set to run through 2025, though that timeline was extended due to time he spent away from the ring.

Interestingly, there had been at least some level of communication between Jericho and WWE during this period. WWE was reportedly interested in bringing him in for a retirement run, and Jericho himself had indicated to others toward the end of 2025 that he was open to a return.

However, there was also a belief that WWE might have required him to scale back or end several of his outside projects.

That possibility may have complicated things.

Within AEW, word of Jericho’s new deal has sparked curiosity among the roster, with multiple wrestlers said to be attempting to learn more about the specifics of the agreement.

As for his on-screen presentation, there’s also been a notable shift in how he’s being referenced.

The use of simply “Jericho” is something he personally pushed for, though he will still occasionally be referred to as “Chris Jericho” on AEW programming.

Chris Jericho is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring return against Ricochet at the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday in Vancouver.

(H/T: Fightful Select)