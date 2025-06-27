Chris Jericho has been off AEW television since dropping the ROH World Championship to Bandido at AEW Dynasty 2025.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho recently wrapped up touring obligations with his band Fozzy and is currently waiting on creative direction from AEW President Tony Khan to facilitate his return.

While Jericho is presently available, Fozzy has announced a new UK tour scheduled for February 6 to 21, 2026. If Jericho is involved in a significant storyline at that time, the tour could cause him to miss a few weeks of programming.

As it stands, Jericho is free to return to AEW as soon as a storyline is ready.

For those wondering about Claudio Castagnoli’s recent absence from AEW programming, there’s an update on his status.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli’s time away is not due to injury or any negative circumstances. Dave Meltzer reports that his absence from recent TV tapings is not health-related and has nothing to do with his name being mentioned on WWE programming.

The report clarifies that there are no business-related issues at play either. Castagnoli has simply been given some time off.

As of now, there’s no confirmed date for his return or details on what AEW President Tony Khan has planned for him moving forward.