With Fozzy’s latest tour now wrapped, fans have been speculating about when Chris Jericho might make his return to All Elite Wrestling. However, it appears there are currently no immediate plans for “The Ocho” to resurface on AEW television.

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Jericho’s return isn’t on the horizon just yet.

“Nothing really new with Jericho, other than he played at Crusher Fest on Saturday [May 31, 2025],” Meltzer said.

A founding figure in AEW, Jericho has been away from the ring while handling other professional obligations.

“His Fozzy tour is over,” Meltzer stated. “So right now, he’s done some TV work while he’s been gone—a couple of TV shows that he filmed. But as far as coming back to AEW, there’s nothing on the table right now.”

Despite Jericho having open Wednesdays during Fozzy’s tour, Meltzer noted that the veteran performer made a conscious decision to take a break from in-ring competition during this time.

Jericho’s most recent AEW appearance came earlier this year. At this point, it remains unclear when—or how—he will be reintroduced to AEW storylines moving forward.