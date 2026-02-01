Despite online speculation, Chris Jericho was never in the mix for a surprise appearance at WWE Royal Rumble.

In recent weeks, reports circulated claiming that Jericho’s AEW contract had expired and that a WWE return was imminent. However, multiple sources have indicated for some time now that Jericho has not been factored into WWE creative plans.

The 55-year-old veteran was never discussed internally for the Raw on Netflix anniversary episode, nor was he ever considered as a participant in the Royal Rumble match itself.

While WWE sources acknowledge there would be interest in Jericho should he officially become available, that scenario simply has not materialized at this point.

Jericho signed a contract extension with AEW in 2022 that runs through the 2025 calendar year. Unlike leagues such as the MLB or NBA, professional wrestling promotions are not required to publicly disclose contract extensions, freezes, or similar adjustments.

As of now, Jericho remains listed on AEW’s official roster page and is still under contract with the company.

(H/T: Fightful Select)