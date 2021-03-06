Christian is reportedly not under contract to WWE.

It was recently tweeted by Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc that Christian was “confirmed” to be under contract with WWE. However, word from Giri now is that Christian was apparently under contract with FOX and not WWE, and that the deal with FOX may be up as well.

Christian is now a free agent. There were talks between WWE and Christian after his Royal Rumble return in January, and ideas discussed between the two sides, but talks apparently fell through despite WWE having interest in using him.

Christian has been one of the rumored names for AEW’s “Hall of Fame worthy” signing to be revealed at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. While it is not being reported that Christian is confirmed to be the big surprise for AEW, it was said by Giri that Christian signing with AEW at some point is a very real possibility.

