CM Punk could eventually take over WWE NXT, but it doesn’t sound like that will be happening anytime soon.

Following recent reports suggesting CM Punk could replace Shawn Michaels as the person overseeing NXT if Michaels moves into a main roster backstage role, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com.

According to Meltzer, Punk is not expected to take over NXT following WrestleMania 43, regardless of whether Michaels moves into another position. While there is a belief that Punk could eventually land a significant role with the developmental brand, that possibility reportedly remains several years away.

“This is how it was explained to me: whether Shawn leaves or doesn’t leave or whatever… CM Punk will not be the person to replace him if this happens after WrestleMania [43],” Meltzer stated. “CM Punk is making millions of dollars a year. He’s got five years left on his deal. It’s a high-priced deal. He is not giving up that deal to be the head coach at NXT.”

Meltzer continued by explaining that Punk’s potential transition into such a position would likely depend on when his in-ring career comes to an end.

“However, the belief is that someday he may very well be, but that day is — whether it’s five years from now, or three years from now, or 10 years from now, it’s when his body basically tells him that, ‘You cannot wrestle anymore.’ It’s not going to be in April like people are saying, at all.”

The speculation comes amid expected changes to WWE’s backstage structure in 2027, including Bruce Prichard stepping away from his Executive Director position to transition into a work-from-home consulting role.

Although Michaels has been mentioned as someone who could move into a main roster creative position, Meltzer noted that he would not necessarily serve as a direct replacement for Prichard, whose responsibilities include administrative duties outside of Michaels’ current experience.

Michaels presently serves as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, overseeing the NXT brand.

Previous reports have also suggested that Punk could receive additional creative input in NXT if Michaels moves on, with AJ Styles and Bayley among the other names potentially involved behind the scenes.

Punk addressed the speculation himself during WWE NXT’s live event tour over the weekend, which included stops in Detroit and Chicago. During an appearance in Detroit, the 48-year-old made it clear that he has no immediate plans to retire from active competition, telling fans that he intends to continue wrestling for at least another five years.

Punk and Bayley also worked the NXT live events, including teaming together for a mixed tag team match against Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood.