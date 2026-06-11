CM Punk’s WWE return continues to be one of the most talked-about stories internally and online, with new internal expectations now pointing toward a relatively clear timeline for his next television appearance.

According to multiple WWE sources, the current belief within the company is that Punk is expected back on WWE TV as soon as July, with a meaningful role already being mapped out heading into the two-night SummerSlam premium live event in August. While creative plans are always subject to change, the direction internally is that Punk will be heavily involved in one of the company’s biggest shows of the year.

One date that has been circulating internally as a potential return point is Monday, July 6, when WWE Raw is scheduled to take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. While that specific timing has not been formally confirmed, it is being discussed as a strong possibility, with the broader expectation that Punk’s return to television is not far off either way.

As for the wave of online speculation regarding Punk’s status and any perceived tension with TKO, sources indicate there has been no noticeable concern within the WWE locker room. Those spoken to within the company described no internal chatter about issues between the two sides, with the situation appearing calm behind the scenes. If there are any lingering concerns at all, they are not being openly discussed internally.

All indications point toward Punk’s absence being temporary rather than anything more complicated, with WWE positioning him for a major summer presence.

“The Summer of Punk” 2.0 could be on the way, and as always, we will keep you covered here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding CM Punk and WWE continue to surface.

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(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)