– With WWE Raw shifting to two hours for the next couple of months to finish up the remaining dates with USA Network before the switch to Netflix in January of 2025, the third hour usually scheduled for the show on Sportsnet in Canada aired the Raw Talk post-show to fill up the extra empty time.

– The staredown between CM Punk and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins after CM Punk appeared to announce a hiatus from WWE during the 10/7 episode of WWE Raw on Monday night in St. Louis, MO. was reportedly a sign of things to come when “The Best in the World” does make his return to the company. Rollins teased this in the start of his own promo segment on the show, thanking Punk for his performance inside Hell In A Cell at WWE Bad Blood 2024 before telling him to get better soon and return so he can kick his ass.

– WWE has teamed up with Red Cross in asking the WWE Universe to help with donations to support the victims affected by Hurricane Helene. Featured below is the video package that aired during the 10/5 Raw to promote this charitable effort.

