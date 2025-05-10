CMLL has revealed the first matches set for the highly anticipated CMLL vs. AEW x ROH event. Among the headline attractions is an AEW standout and reigning ROH World Champion, as Bandido will go one-on-one with Mascara Dorada in a featured bout at the co-promoted show.

Bandido’s participation marks a notable shift in CMLL policy. Previously barred from appearing at Arena Mexico due to his ties with AAA, his return signals changing dynamics within the lucha libre landscape—especially in the wake of WWE’s acquisition of AAA.

According to one source, CMLL reached out to Bandido last week to invite him to take part in the upcoming collaboration.

Also expected to be featured is The Beast Mortos, another talent whose inclusion would have been unlikely under CMLL’s former stance toward AAA-affiliated performers.

The CMLL vs. AEW x ROH special event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The next night will be the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event.

⌛🌎#CMLLInforma || ¡Regresa El Más Buscado a la Arena México! El Bandido se medirá a Máscara Dorada en mano a mano el próximo Martes 17 de Junio. 🎟️ https://t.co/UhKsU1USB9 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/xuiqLEc0Zc — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 8, 2025

