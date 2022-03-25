People in WWE are reportedly pushing for Cody Rhodes to be presented as he was in AEW.

A new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that two “very high profile people” in WWE have been adamant to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon that when Rhodes does arrive, he should be exactly what he was in AEW – presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, and everything else.

“The visual impact of the ‘American Nightmare’ crossing the line is significant here,” the report noted.

As reported before, Rhodes reportedly inked his WWE return contract around two weeks ago. He is still rumored to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, but nothing has been confirmed. Rhodes is set to be a part of the RAW roster.

