There appears to be some early positive news regarding Cody Rhodes coming out of his grueling showdown with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42.

Following the match, Rhodes was dealing with significant swelling around his left eye, which at one point was nearly shut completely.

Internally, there has been no definitive confirmation on what specifically caused the damage.

One possibility being discussed is a hard punch from Orton during a striking exchange, while another points to accidental head contact during the Cody Cutter into RKO sequence.

Despite initial concerns, Rhodes was placed in concussion protocol immediately after the bout.

However, sources indicate that this was done as a precautionary measure, and he is not believed to have actually suffered a concussion.

That’s a relief.

As of now, Rhodes has yet to undergo a full evaluation on the eye injury, but there is already some encouraging news on that front.

Early indications suggest that he did not suffer an orbital bone fracture, which would have likely sidelined him for an extended period of time.

Looking ahead, Rhodes’ status for the upcoming WWE Backlash premium live event remains uncertain.

His availability will ultimately depend on the results of further medical evaluations, particularly concerning the condition of his left eye.

Featured below is an updated look at Cody Rhodes’ injured eye.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com & WRKD Wrestling)