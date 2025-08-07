Sol Ruca is reportedly earning major praise behind the scenes in WWE, with a main roster call-up potentially just around the corner.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, Ruca’s performances and in-ring style have caught the attention of key figures within the company — including those involved in RAW and SmackDown creative. The report states,

“We are told there are several people within WWE, some with direct influence on the main roster, who absolutely love Sol Ruca and think the world of her potential. There is a growing sense internally that her time on the main roster is coming and that she is more than ready for the challenge… some on the main roster want her up and want her up quick.”

WWE reportedly has no intention of turning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes heel anytime soon.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, sources within WWE creative have confirmed that “The American Nightmare” is set to remain a babyface for the foreseeable future. The report states,

“After speaking with sources close to creative, we can report there are currently no plans in the foreseeable future to turn Cody Rhodes heel… We’re told that WWE has little interest in turning their biggest babyface into, quote, a bad guy. The recent wave of online speculation, some of which was intentionally fueled by Cody himself, was a strategic bit of misdirection aimed at the more hardcore audience.”

A source reportedly joked, “It would be awkward seeing a smiling Cody Rhodes on Minute Maid packaging across thousands of stores while he’s playing a villain on TV.”