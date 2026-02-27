Hikaru Shida’s lengthy absence from AEW television continues to raise questions.

But there may finally be some clarity regarding her status.

Back in October, it was reported that the former AEW Women’s World Champion had been working through visa renewal issues. An earlier update also noted that she spent much of 2025 addressing those immigration matters while simultaneously dealing with lingering shoulder problems.

Now, it appears at least part of that situation has been resolved.

Shida’s visa issues are believed to be cleared up, and she has reportedly been back in the United States for some time. In fact, she was said to be backstage at a January episode of AEW Dynamite in Orlando, Florida, the city where she currently resides.

And yet, she still hasn’t returned to television.

There remains no concrete word on why Shida has not been brought back to AEW programming. In some cases, extended absences simply lead to talent falling out of immediate creative plans.

A classic “out of sight, out of mind” scenario.

Shida last wrestled for AEW in November 2024. Over the past year, she has remained active in Japan, competing in multiple matches. Her most recent bout took place at Sonoko Kato’s retirement event for OZ Academy on November 23, 2025.

At that show, Shida teamed with Aja Kong, Chikayo Nagashima, and Nagisa Nozaki in an eight-person tag match, picking up the win over Hiroyo Matsumoto, Rina Yamashita, VENY, and Yuki Kamifuku.

For now, Shida appears healthy and stateside.

The only question left is when, or if, AEW decides to put her back in the spotlight.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Hikaru Shida’s status continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)