WWE NXT star Mason Rook could reportedly be facing an extended absence from the ring due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Rook was originally scheduled to challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship on the September 29 episode of WWE NXT. However, WWE announced just hours before the show that Rook had not been medically cleared to compete.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone subsequently stated that Rook would be sidelined for the “foreseeable future,” although no additional details were provided regarding his condition.

Rook later addressed the situation himself, describing the setback as a “speed bump” rather than a “roadblock,” seemingly expressing optimism about his eventual return.

However, a new report suggests that his absence could be considerably longer than initially anticipated.

During the October 7 edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed Rook’s status and indicated that the situation could be more serious than previously believed.

“I have heard… whatever’s going on with Mason Rook, I have been told could be pretty serious,” Alvarez stated. “I’ve been told he could be out a long time — could be a very long time.”

Alvarez noted that specific details surrounding Rook’s medical situation remain unclear, but emphasized that the issue is legitimate.

“No one seems to be really talking about what the issue is. Whatever it is, it’s a real issue, and he could be out for a long time.”

As of this writing, neither WWE nor Rook has publicly disclosed the nature of the medical issue. There is also no confirmed timetable for his return to in-ring competition.

The situation comes at an unfortunate time for Rook, who was preparing for one of the biggest opportunities of his NXT career with his scheduled championship match against Waller.

While Rook initially appeared optimistic about his recovery, the latest report raises questions about how long he could remain on the sidelines.

For now, WWE has not provided any additional medical updates, and Rook’s return date remains uncertain.