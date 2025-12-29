Kyle Fletcher appears to have avoided serious injury following a scary moment in his match against Jon Moxley at AEW Worlds End.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported that Fletcher is doing fine after taking a brutal dragon suplex from the top turnbuckle during Sunday’s event.

The move saw Fletcher land directly on his neck, creating immediate concern among viewers.

Despite the frightening landing, Fletcher was able to continue the match. He was eventually put to sleep after Moxley locked in a rear naked choke, ending Fletcher’s run in the Continental Classic.

“Fletcher appears to be fine after being dropped on his head in the Moxley match last night,” Alvarez wrote.

After the match, Fletcher addressed the loss and made it clear the result hit him hard.

The defeat marked the second straight year he failed to reach the Continental Classic finals, something he openly struggled with while speaking afterward.

“I keep saying that I’m going to go down as the greatest wrestler of all time but if I can’t get the job done when it matters, who cares? That’s not even mentioning the screwdriver. Where was the screwdriver? That’s a lot of hard conversations I’m going to have to have.”

Fletcher also took issue with Don Callis’ screwdriver not being in place, referencing the tool Kazuchika Okada later used during his own match to advance to the finals.

As for Moxley, he wasn’t finished making headlines. Later that night, he defeated Okada to win the Continental Classic and capture the Continental Championship.

A rough night for Fletcher.

But at least, per reports, he’s physically okay.

