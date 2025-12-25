More details have emerged regarding the unexpected title change involving Thea Hail and Blake Monroe in NXT, and the situation has sparked conflicting reactions behind the scenes.

Following the unplanned finish, initial reports indicated that NXT referee Felix Fernandez received praise from WWE officials for how he handled the match under difficult circumstances.

However, that was not the full picture.

Additional sources from within NXT later pushed back on that narrative, claiming there was internal heat on Fernandez for allegedly not checking on Monroe after she was injured during the bout.

That version of events has since been disputed.

Multiple sources have stated that Monroe herself said she was injured following the spot and was particularly unhappy with how the situation unfolded afterward.

It was also noted that individuals directly involved with Monroe’s creative direction were displeased with how the match and its aftermath were handled.

One thing that raised eyebrows internally was how quickly a decision was made to book Monroe against Hail in a rematch, despite Monroe reportedly telling people backstage that she was injured during the initial match with Hail.

As of now, the severity of Monroe’s injury remains unclear.

At the same time, several key figures within NXT management backed Fernandez. Matt Bloom, Shawn Michaels, and other referees were said to have spoken directly with him, maintaining that he handled the situation appropriately and insisting there was nothing he failed to check on or failed to listen to during the match.

Behind the scenes, opinions remain divided.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match

OMG 😱😱😱 THEA HAIL IS THE NEW NXT WOMEN'S NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/ei9sgjyZAa — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) December 17, 2025

Believed in herself, and the world rewarded her! 🙌@theahail_wwe is the new Women's North American Champion, and it could possibly be the worst day of @BlakeMonroeWWE's life…@JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/d5LSlbmqKW — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)